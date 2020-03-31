SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is warning Amazon sellers who significantly raised prices on COVID-19-related products that their conduct could result in a lawsuit. One of those sellers is based in Spokane
Ferguson sent letters to five Washington-based independent sellers who significantly raised prices on coronavirus-related items like hand sanitizer and N95 masks, in one case by more than 600 percent.
One of those letters was sent to Spokane man Devon Mahdi. In the letter, Mahdi is accused of selling masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes at excessive prices.
"It is illegal to charge excessive prices for goods necessary for the health, safety and welfare of Washingtonians during the COVID-19 pandemic," the letter reads. Specifically, the conduct is in violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
The Office of the Attorney General's website also notes that "one seller based in Spokane raised the price of an 8-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer from just over $3.50 in January to an average price of more than $25 -- a more than 600 percent increase. Some buyers may have paid as much as $40 for the product."
Ferguson also notes that failure to comply with the letters could result in a lawsuit filed by his office, which allows for a civil penalty of up to $2,000 per individual violation.
"As you know, Washington is struggling with this pandemic. Washingtonians should have access to necessary goods at reasonable prices. In this time of uncertainty, consumers should not have to worry about being charged excessive prices for goods they need to stay healthy. My office will hold sellers accountable fro price gouging during this emergency," the letter continues.
The Attorney General's Office is continuing to investigate reports of price-gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. To file a complaint, visit the Attorney General's website HERE. Washingtonians are encouraged to include a photo or screenshot of the price-gouging they see.
