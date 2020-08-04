COVID-19

New data from the Washington State Department of Health is detailing the types of businesses in Washington that are experiencing the most COVID-19 outbreaks outside of healthcare facilities.  

According to DOH, agricultural sites are seeing the most amount of outbreaks with a total of 57. That is followed by three-way tie between restaurants, manufacturing and retail stores with each having 44 outbreaks. 

As of August 1, a total of 441 non-healthcare COVID-19 outbreaks were reported. 

There have been 459 long-term care facility outbreaks. 

