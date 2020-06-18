Rapid testing coronavirus site Spokane

U.S. Navy Reserve Lieutenant Commander Lisa Tisch, ARNP, prepares to work at Providence Express Care 's new rapid COVID-19 testing site in Spokane on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kathy Plonka / The Spokesman-Review)

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Testing for COVID-19 has expanded further across Spokane County, with a clinic beginning to offer testing to residents in the Airway Heights area.

MultiCare Rockwood Clinic has partnered with the Spokane Regional Health District to begin providing COVID-19 to Airway Heights and surrounding area residents beginning Friday, June 19.

To minimize possible exposure, patients with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not go into the clinic. Curbside testing options will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

To be assessed for a COVID-19 test, during curbside testing clinic hours, MultiCare and SRHD ask that you follow these instructions:

  • The clinic is located at 10414 W. Highway 2, Suite 10. Please park in the lot just east of Jack-in-the-Box (signs will be posted).
  • Call the clinic number, posted on the sign, to let them know you are there and to receive further instructions.
  • Patients who receive a test will be contacted by SRHD to share results of their test and provide further guidance, including when it is safe to return to work.
  • The clinic is not able to re-test patients wanting documentation to return to work.

Health officials say individuals who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, regardless of age or health status, should be assessed for COVID-19 testing. Symptoms include:  

  • Cough, or  
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing  

OR at least two of the following symptoms:  

  • Fever  
  • Chills  
  • Repeated shaking with chills  
  • Muscle pain   
  • Headache  
  • Sore throat  
  • New loss of taste or smell  

Testing and screening for COVID-19 is available countywide. A map with various screening and testing sites is available here.

