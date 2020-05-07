AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Corrections is looking at the Airway Heights Corrections Center as one of two "overflow" sites to house COVID-19 positive inmates in the event of an coronavirus outbreak in the corrections system.
Back in April, FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyed the corrections center to determine whether they could build a Regional Care Facility to house inmate who tested positive for the virus.
According to a DOC staff memo, Secretary Stephen Sinclair said the corrections center could play host to COVID-19 patients if needed to support "agency operations on both the East and the West side of Washington State."
The memo also told staffers that the DOC is actively working to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among its prison populations, but will be moving forward with building the site in case it's needed.
The care facility would be separate from the main corrections center and it "would not interfere with normal prison activities." A similar arrangement is being made at the Washington Corrections Center.
At least 26 inmates and 37 staffers, including two staff members at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
