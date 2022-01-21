AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Correctional Center (AHCC) has declared a facility-wide COVID outbreak. As of Friday, there have been nearly 300 confirmed COVID cases in the past 30 days.
Inmates are no longer participating in education, drug and alcohol dependency programs and recreational time is suspended, according to communications from the facility's superintendent.
A spokesperson for AHCC told KHQ around 3200 inmates are vaccinated and around 400 have had their booster shots. They added that there have been four COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.