AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Washington Department of Corrections tells KHQ there is currently an incarcerated individual in isolation at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, pending test results for COVID-19.
The DOC says the tier where the individual was housed is under quarantine due to possible exposure.
As of Thursday, March 26, no incarcerated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 across all state DOC facilities. There have been 71 COVID-19 tests completed across DOC inmates as of March 25, with 44 negative results and 27 pending lab results.
The DOC says four staff members have confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, including one at the DOC Headquarters, one at the Monroe Correctional Complex, and two at the Peninsula Work Release.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the AHCC in staff or inmates.
DOC Health Services guidance says incarcerated individuals who show symptoms of COVID-19 are directed to don a surgical mask to immediately prevent potential spread of the virus before being placed in isolation. Their cellmates are immediately quarantined until they can be evaluated by a medical provider. DOC nursing staff perform initial COVID-19 screening assessments then notify a health care practitioner for further assessment and testing as needed.
Any patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 would remain in isolation until they have been symptom-free for 14 days, unless a confirmed alternative diagnosis explains their symptoms - such as a positive influenza test. Individuals who have potentially been exposed to patients who tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms will be quarantined for 14 days or until symptoms develop
