Airway Heights Corrections Center sees 64 new COVID-19 in one day

Airway Heights Corrections is dealing with a new COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a Department of Corrections COVID dashboard, on Monday four inmates had COVID-19. By Tuesday morning, 68 inmates were diagnosed with COVID-19 and on Tuesday afternoon it went up again to 71 inmates. Thirty staff members are also dealing with COVID-19.
KHQ talked exclusively with an Airway Heights Corrections inmate who said everything is on lockdown. We've talked with Kenneth Cotham before, including several times during the Spring when Cotham warned that lax practices from Corrections staff was going to lead to exactly what we're seeing today. "I'm nervous," Cotham said at the time.
The news of the outbreak at Airway Heights, comes on the same week that another state corrections center, Coyote Ridge, was deemed ineffective and slow at stopping an outbreak there, in a state investigation. The outbreak at Coyote Ridge, this past Spring left 273 inmates and 77 staff members sick, with 2 inmates dead. A state investigation found mis-steps by prison administrators that likely worsened the outbreak.
As Cotham sits behind bars, he says he fears the same mis-steps at Coyote Ridge, have already happened at Airway Heights. "There's a lot of people scared. The older people, they have inhalers and asthma... serious medical issues. And, you know, those inmates are scared because they know if you get it, what is staff going to do to protect them?"
We asked that question to The Department of Corrections Interim Communications Director, Susan Biller. She said she's confident Airway Heights staff have been following protocols and guidelines. She had to take another call and asked us to email a list of questions, which we did. We have not heard back since.
And KHQ has learned that an outbreak at Airway Heights Corrections could impact the region as a whole. If prisoners overwhelm the medical facilities there, inmates would need to go to go off campus to a hospital in Spokane, or nearby. That could further tax an already over-stressed health care system.
