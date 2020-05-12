Airway Heights tavern decides not to defy shutdown orders after previously planning to open Wednesday

An Airway Heights bar was planning on defying Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start Plan and open for dine-in service on Wednesday but now the owner has a change of heart.
Owner, Jean Moore, of the Village Tavern told KHQ she has decided not to open for dine-in after consulting her attorney.
"We have gone in depths with our lawyer, have spoken with the Liquor Cannabis Control Broad and have found a different route to take to prevent us from being shutdown or our licenses taken," Moore said.
Since the shutdown, the Village Tavern has not offered takeout options but will begin takeout services on Wednesday.
