COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - For the first time since the pandemic began, all counties in the Panhandle Health District's (PHD) region are reporting community spread of COVID-19.
The news came on Friday, July 31, as an additional 49 new cases were reported, bringing the region's total up to 1,835 total cases.
Boundary and Shoshone counties were the last of the five North Idaho counties to report community transmission.
According to PHD, community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus and through contact tracing, they are unable to determine how or where they became infected. The individual(s) did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19.
PHD is urging residents in all counties to assume that the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties.
There have been 11 virus-related deaths reported over the course of the pandemic. PHD is also reporting that the total number of hospitalizations associated with the virus is up to 87, with 23 patients currently hospitalized.
