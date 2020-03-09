All Snohomish School District schools to close Tuesday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - All schools in the Snohomish School District will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 after a district-level employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an alert on the district's website, the Snohomish Health District confirmed on Monday that the employee, who works in the district's Transportation Department, had tested positive.
In accordance with previous communications, the school district will be closing the facility to allow for cleaning and for the Washington State Department of Health and the Snohomish Health District to determine possible close contacts.
As a result, the Snohomish School District's transportation facility will be closed, which impacts its ability to transport students. Therefore, all Snohomish School District schools are being closed and all athletic activities across the district have been canceled for Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.