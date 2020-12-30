COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Today North Idaho Law Enforcement said goodbye to a man who's been a constant there for nearly four decades. Ben Wolfinger served his last day as Kootenai County Sheriff, taking part in one final tradition on his way out, "all units, Sheriff Wolfinger is 10-42".
Wolfinger has worked in law enforcement since 1983 and was elected Sheriff in 2013. In the community, he is arguably most well-known for his constant communication between law enforcement and the public during the search for Shasta and Dylan Groene, who'd been kidnapped by death row inmate Joseph Duncan.
KHQ joins the community in thanking Sheriff Wolfinger for his service.
The new Kootenai County Sheriff, Bob Norris, will be sworn in on Friday.
