On Tuesday, Amazon announced they will be delaying shipments of non-essential items to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from Amazon, they have seen an increase of people shopping online so the company is changing their logistics to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are in high need.
"This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual," the company wrote.
Amazon is also hiring over 100,00 new positions across the United States to help provide stocking and delivering services.
Amazon is working to take steps to remove price gouged items that are in high-demand. So far, they have removed half a million items that are being price gouged.
