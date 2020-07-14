KHQ's Kevin Kim discovered a reddit post Tuesday morning that appears to show an internal email from Amazon to employees in Spokane about an employee who tested positive for COVID. We reached out to Amazon to confirm the validity of the post, and were told that yes, at least one employee at the GEG1 Warehouse in Spokane has tested positive for COVID-19.
Amazon released the following statement:
“We are supporting the individuals who are recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
Amazon says they also:
- Recently introduced "Distance Assistant" which uses technology to provide employees with live feedback on social distancing via a 50 inch monitor, a camera, and a local computing device.
- Taped markings on the floor throughout our entire buildings to limit congestion and maintain social distancing
- Implemented new time clock software to allow associates to clock in and out from their phone to reduce crowding
- Posted signage educating and reminding employees of the importance of social distancing
- No stand-up meetings during shifts – all business essential information will be shared via boards near main areas and through conversations with managers, or HR team members
- Moving chairs and spreading out tables in breakrooms
- Shift start times and break times are being staggered to promote social distancing
- Suspended exit screening until further notice to ensure ease of movement near main entrances
- Enabled temporary cell phone process for those who need to be in contact with their families or childcare providers
- Staggered staffing at work stations to further promote social distancing
- Training takes place in small formats and with in-app training tools and other equipment
- Implemented social distancing policy where individuals who intentionally violate our social distancing guidelines will receive two warnings – on the second documented offense, termination may occur.
