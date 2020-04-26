Studies show that Americans are struggling with mental health during the COVID-19 closures and many are turning to unhealthy habits to cope.
Studies done at both the University of Michigan and the University of Utah show that many Americans are turning to drinking and drugs to manage stress during the coronavirus pandemic. University of Utah researchers tracked the sale of alcohol throughout the month of March, and found that sales have increased by 55% compared to this time last year.
In a University of Michigan study that began a week after the World Health organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, 28 percent of respondents said they used alcohol or drugs to feel better. More than 50 percent of people reported symptoms of anxiety every day or several days a week.
Mental health counselor Jaeden Roberts said trying to bury that anxiety in an unhealthy way will make the pandemic more difficult to cope with as time goes on.
"Although in the short run they do a great job of distracting you from your anxiety, in the long run, they don't necessarily boost or maintain your mental health," Roberts said.
She's seeing mental health struggles worsen with the passing weeks, and has several recommendations for healthy ways to cope with isolation and how the virus has changed our lives.
"Beauty itself triggers some areas of the brain that help to offset anxiety, Roberts said. "Go outside!"
She said sitting on the grass, going for a walk or hiking a trail are all things that can help. She also recommends listening to classical music or meditations while outdoors. People who feel they're heading to a bad place mentally but want to stay in can push back against anxiety by taking shower.
"Getting in cold water actually decreases your heart rate [and] suppresses that fight or flight response."
It won't magically make everything better, but Roberts said it can help reroute a panic attack. She said even splashing some ice cold water on your face can help. When that's finished, take a few deep breaths.
"Folks aren't breathing," Roberts said. "I think when the world feels unsafe and especially when the world feels contagious, we tend to breathe really shallow."
She said expecting ourselves to come out of quarantine with a massive accomplishment checked off the list is an unrealistic expectation because we're experiencing such high anxiety. She emphasized that now is the time to be patient with ourselves and let some less important items on the to-do list slide.
"The more that you can do to just figure out some way to add a little bit of joy or playfulness or beauty or nature... whatever that's going to be to your day so that you can get through this, is way more important than perfecting your side hustle right now," Roberts said.
There are also various apps dedicated to helping people ride out the waves of mental health. Calm Harm is an app designed to help the user manage and resist the urge for self harm. My3 is another app created for those having thoughts of suicide. The app will help customize a safety plan, create a contact list for times of emergency and provides access to counselors at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Both apps are available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline counselors can also be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255.
