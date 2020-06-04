SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Regional Health District reported another 22 new COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday.
The new cases brought Spokane County's cumulative total up to 651 cases of the virus. The number of deaths associated with the virus remained unchanged at 34.
There have been a cumulative total of 88 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, seven of which are currently hospitalized. Spokane County's recovery rate currently stands at 55.3%.
Further details and recommendations can be found on the health district's website HERE.
