COLFAX, Wash. - The number of COVID-19 cases being reported in young patients in Whitman County continues to rise.
According Whitman County Emergency Management, another 41 people were diagnosed with the virus as of Thursday, August 27, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the county up to 342.
All 41 cases were diagnosed in people younger than the age of 40, with ten from the 0-19 age range and the other 31 from the 20-39 age range.
"Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance," Whitman County Emergency Management said. "Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19."
There have not been any virus-related deaths reported in the county and there have been two hospitalizations.
All of the new coronavirus patients are reportedly stable and self-isolating.
