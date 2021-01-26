WENATCHEE, Wash. - No more COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for the week of January 25 at the Wenatchee mass vaccination site, according to police.
The Wenatchee Police Department is asking the public to not come to the vaccination location at the Town Toyota Center to make an appointment.
They said you will be turned away.
People in and near Wenatchee can make appointments on cdhd.wa.gov or call 1-888-856-5816 or 1-800-525-0127.
Public COVID-19 testing is now at the Department of Transportation site at the 1500 block of North Wenatchee Avenue.
