SPOKANE, Wash - Joel Blake knew something was up when his phone wouldn't stop ringing with calls and text messages. When he listened to the messages, it was all from people asking for toilet paper from a Craigslist ad.
His wife suggested it was probably an April Fools joke by one their boys. Turns out, she was correct. Blake's son Adam had posted on Craigslist that his dad had toilet paper to share and included his cell phone number.
"I started reading the text and listening to the voicemails, I'm like these people are really in need of the toilet paper. Its not like they are looking for a handout." Blake said.
So he rounded up TP he had, took down some addresses of people he felt could use it the most and set out to make deliveries to people.
He's made deliveries from Cheney to the South Hill to North Spokane.
"I've been looking for ways to serve the community. Totally unexpected, but that's what I asked for." Blake said.
He's enlisted some friends to round up more toilet paper so he can keep delivering.
'We'll go until we run out of names or run out of toilet paper."
