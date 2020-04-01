SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed that an April Fools' prank circulating online claiming students will have to repeat their current grades next year is false.
On Wednesday, April 1, SPS retweeted a message from the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. The tweet debunked the rumor that Governor Jay Inslee was requiring students to repeat their school years.
Currently, all Washington K-12 schools are closed through at least April 24 in accordance with Inslee's orders.
