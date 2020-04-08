COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Staying home all day in accordance with the stay-at-home order has made made people get a little stir crazy and bored. One way some families have cured their quarantine blues is by adopting a new dog.
Shannon Main and her family have a normally busy schedule, with her daughter busy with sports all summer. Now, being inside the house has left this busy family with more time on their hands.
Main said that they have been talking about getting a new dog for a while now, and she said she saw the writing on the wall and thought now is the right now.
On Sunday, their family adopted their new puppy, Mack.
It's been a really good distraction, we were all feeling kind of sad but he came in and brought a lot of light," Main said.
A North Idaho breeder, said that she has noticed a spike in inquiries of puppies.
"I was surprised because I thought people were not going to be looking for dogs because of people were conserving money due to quarantine," said Chris Magera, a dog breeder in North Idaho.
Breeders may have seen a spike in inquires, but the Kootenai Humane Society said that they have been slower than normal.
The Humane Society shut their doors to the public and is only accepting adoptions and surrenders by appointment.
"We normally get a lot of walk ins, people just come in and see if there is a animal that they like," said Debbie Jeffery, Executive Director of the Kootenai Humane Society.
Jeffery said that they haven't had a lot of new animals join the shelter recently, due to COVID-19 because they are only taking in new surrenders if it is a dire situation.
You can still look at possible additions to your home by visiting their website, HERE they have pictures and descriptions of all the animals in the shelter.
Main said that they are so happy with their decision to bring in their new puppy Mack into their lives.
"I am not sure if we would have done it right now if it wasn't for quarantine, we had such a busy summer schedule, but this really kind of sealed the deal," said Main.
