SPOKANE, Wash. - As Washington businesses start to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, casinos in the Inland Northwest are beginning to issue statements regarding their operations.
Northern Quest Resort & Casino:
COVID-19 Update – 3-15-20
Tonight Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced his intent to sign a proclamation tomorrow morning that will temporarily shut down restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities statewide.
As Northern Quest Resort & Casino is owned and operated by the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, a sovereign nation, the Tribe has the authority to make its own decisions. Tribal Council will be meeting tomorrow to discuss options going forward.
We understand this rapidly changing global pandemic is having a massive impact on our team members, guests and our community. Thank you for your patience and loyalty to the Kalispel Tribe as we navigate this complex situation.
Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel:
Dear Valued Customer,
There is no higher priority at Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel than the health and safety of our guests and employees.
We are closely monitoring the global health response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization.
We want you to feel confident when staying at Coeur d’Alene Casino. As our property already has a high standard of cleanliness, maintenance and sanitation. In light of COVID-19 we have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures to our routine cleaning including increasing the frequency of disinfecting restrooms to every hour, sanitizing gaming machines multiple times during shifts, as well as sanitizing door handles, doors, courtesy phones, tables, chairs, handrails and other high touch and high traffic areas multiple times a day.
We’re also communicating frequently with our employees to keep them informed.
Rest assured; we are monitoring this developing situation closely. Please feel confident that we’re doing all we can to provide a healthy environment so that you can enjoy your stay with us.
Sincerely,
Laura Stensgar
CEO at Coeur d’Alene Casino
