SEATTLE, Wash. - On Monday, soldiers from Colorado arrived at Seattle's Boeing Field CenturyLink Field Events Center.
According to KIRO 7, the hospital will be staffed by 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital based in Fort Carson, Colorado.
The facility aims to relieve Seattle hospital from the influx of people being treated, but the field hospital will treat non-coronavirus patients.
The field hospital will house 150-beds and have 50-beds for intensive care patients.
The field hospital may be ready by Tuesday at the earliest.
