OLYMPIA, Wash. - Almost 32% of people who won Washington's "Shot of a Lifetime" drawing did not claim their prizes before the deadline.
According to the representative from the state, 174 people out of 256 claimed their winnings.
Some of the claimed prizes included one $250,000 cash prize, one set of two round-trip Alaska Airlines travel vouchers, 57 Microsoft Xboxes, four Nintendo Switch packs and 14 Amazon Echo Dots.
The 82 unclaimed prizes from week three drawings are are rolling to the July 13 drawing for adults. The unclaimed prizes include 38 Discover Passes, six Washington State Parks camping gift cards, seven Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers, 18 Microsoft Xboxes, one Google prize package, one Nintendo Switch pack and 11 Amazon Echo Dots.
On Tuesday, the final $250,000 prize winner will be drawn. The $1 million grand prize will be drawn on July 13.