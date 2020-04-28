Daniel Lopez considers himself lucky.
“I’m very used to working by myself,” Lopez chuckled. “I’m very used to painting and being in my own zone.”
Many artists aren’t as lucky as Lopez, something he’s more than aware of.
“I know a lot of artists that run classes, events. All that stuff got shut down, and we really depend on those things,” Lopez said. “Artists don’t always get paid that great, so we’re already penny pinching… trying to make it from check to check.”
Lopez’s most-known piece of his ‘American Jesus’ mural in downtown Spokane, which he calls his “claim to fame.”
“It really rocked the area. I didn’t know art was so powerful,” he said.
Other than the mural and a few small prints, the only version of ‘American Jesus’ in existence is a 24 x 36 acrylic painting, which Lopez made for himself. The piece has been shown at a few art shows, but Lopez has refused to sell it to anyone who’s asked.
“It’s just so important in my life… It’s not something that I wanted to sell,” Lopez said.
However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effect on local artists in Spokane, Lopez is selling his prized possession.
“It’s the one thing that I own that is, to me, very valuable. I’d love for it to go into the right hands, and the money to be able to help other artists,” Lopez said.
Lopez will be holding a 24-hour auction on his Facebook page from Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m. to Thursday, April 30. The opening bid for his piece will be $500. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the ’Spokane Creatives Emergency Relief’ fund.
The fund was created by Spokane Arts, a nonprofit supporting arts and culture in the Spokane region through grants, art programs, professional development, advocacy, and more. The organization created the fund after learning of more artists, who are struggling to find work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many self-employed and freelance artists' primary income to pay rent and buy food/medicine comes from gigs and events that are cancelled due to COVID-19. This includes musicians, photographers, teaching artists, authors, actors, and many, many others. We're raising money to benefit local individual creatives during this difficult time. Every penny donated to this fundraiser, after the fees taken out automatically by the platform, will be distributed directly to local professional artists and creatives,” the organization stated on its website.
For anyone not bidding for his piece, Lopez is asking for their help in supporting the fund. He repeatedly mentioned its importance, especially since every penny donated is distributed to local artists.
