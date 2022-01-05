SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Spokane Regional Health District Tuesday was a near record breaker for new COVID cases in one day with more than 700. Wednesday that number dropped to 669 new cases, but that number is likely higher based on the number of people taking at-home tests.
But with high demand testing has been hard to come by, so here are some testing options.
- Spokane County Libraries offer free At-Home test kits
- Spokane Falls Community College
- Spokane County Fair and Expo Center
Providence Urgent Care Centers
Local pharmacies – if you have symptoms
Governor Inslee also announced on Wednesday the state will distribute 2.8 million at-home COVID tests as the Omicron variant continues to surge.
It should be noted that schools have their own supply of testing for students, families, and staff. According to SRHD that supply does not come out of the community supply of COVID tests.