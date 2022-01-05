According to the Spokane Regional Health District Tuesday was a near record breaker for new COVID cases in one day with more than 700. Wednesday that number dropped to 669 new cases, but that number is likely higher based on the number of people taking at-home tests.

SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Spokane Regional Health District Tuesday was a near record breaker for new COVID cases in one day with more than 700. Wednesday that number dropped to 669 new cases, but that number is likely higher based on the number of people taking at-home tests.

But with high demand testing has been hard to come by, so here are some testing options.

At-home test kits

Community testing site

  • Spokane Falls Community College
  • Spokane County Fair and Expo Center

Providence Urgent Care Centers

Local pharmacies – if you have symptoms

Governor Inslee also announced on Wednesday the state will distribute 2.8 million at-home COVID tests as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

It should be noted that schools have their own supply of testing for students, families, and staff. According to SRHD that supply does not come out of the community supply of COVID tests. 

