As millions of Americans begin to receive their stimulus payments, some banks are reporting outages of their online banking systems.
As Q13 Fox reports, some banks and Twitter users were reporting trouble on Wednesday, April 15.
Banks like Chase, Capitol One and U.S. Bank were among those reporting problems.
Most eligible Americans should expect to see a payment of $1,200 or more being directly deposited into their accounts or mailed to their households, depending on how they've filed previous tax returns.
