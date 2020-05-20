A recent study by WSU showed that if "Stay At Home" orders were lifted tomorrow, only 21 percent of people would be willing to dine in at a restaurant immediately.
However, as we've seen this week, with some restaurants choosing to pull the trigger early on reopening with Phase 2 guidelines, there's no shortage of customers willing to dine in, but it's where they go afterwards that has some residents worried.
"If you don't want to be here, you don't have to come," Black Diamond co-owner Brandon Fenton told KHQ on Monday. "If you think that it's wrong, you can voice your opinion and that's completely fine with me."
Fenton's move to reopen early is one he sees as necessary to keep his business afloat, but it's also a move that has some questioning the possibly broader effects.
"Your own safety is your own responsibility and in broad strokes there's some truth to that, but the reality is when people make that choice they're taking not only their own safety into their hands, but also the safety of others, especially those that they work with who haven't made that choice," concerned citizen Dave Mancke said. "You eat lunch at one of these places, have a beer or whatever and then you come back to your office or place of business."
Mancke works close to one of the several restaurants that decided to open early and says he's sympathetic to the hardships businesses have had to endure during the shutdown, but believes reopening too early puts others at unnecessary risk.
"I'm all for self-determination, but I think part of self determination is respecting that you can't make determinations for others and I think in some ways people who are choosing to patronize these venues who have opened early, that's exactly what they're doing," Mancke said during a phone interview on Wednesday. "I think we diminished the value of that essential work right now by putting them closer to harm or compounding their risk in order to have a hamburger in a bar, in order to be defiant of an order you don't like."
Aside from the health concerns he has, Mancke worries that reopening too soon could trigger another spike in cases and have even more devastating economic impacts down the line.
"My recipe for saving the economy would not be 'let's jump the gun on all of these things and let's discard all of these safety measures in favor of our political persuasion and then have the same problem months down the road."
Both Mancke and business owners like Fenton want to get back to normal, but the path to normalcy goes in different directions for each side.
"Going out, opening up safely needs to be done in a very, very calibrated approach," Dr. Bob Lutz said during a briefing on Monday. "If individuals don't feel as if going out into those spaces is something they feel comfortable with or is not safe, then they should continue to do what we've been recommending for the past two months."
According to Mancke, that calibrated approach Dr. Lutz refers to includes slowly easing into reopening with the proper protective gear, like masks.
"The mask I wear is only so effective," Mancke said. "What protects me from someone else making me sick is their mask. And I protect other people from myself by wearing a mask. And when everyone participates, just like Mr. Lutz said, we get the best result."
With some people not being afraid to jump right back into normal, Mancke says he just wants them to consider others before they do so.
"It's just a burger. It's gonna be there in a few days,"Mancke said. "My hope is for those breaking the rules that there are no significant consequences. I care about my neighbors, even the neighbors I disagree with. I don't want bad things to happen to them."
Dr. Bob Lutz did issue a face mask directive on Wednesday as Spokane County prepares for Phase 2, essentially ordering citizens to wear masks in public places where social distancing is not possible. The directive, he noted, is not enforceable, but rather just good practice to protect yourself from other, Lutz said.
