For weeks now, businesses in Washington, Idaho and across the country have sat empty. Once bustling restaurants are now on bare bones staff for take out orders, if that. Retail stores are closed. Construction projects sit silent. Those deemed to be non-essential workers are out of a paycheck and adjusting to and navigating what they hope, what we all hope, is only a temporary setback.
Thursday morning, the crowd at Our Place Community Outreach was bustling as people lined up for the weekly food distribution. Our Place has seen an increase in demand as more and more people get laid off from work due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We normally see about 200 clients a week, and last week was 485," Executive Director Tracie Swanson said. "We're seeing a lot of people for the first time that haven't navigated the food bank system before."
It's a system that had pleaded for extra help from Governor Inslee and a system that will be tested in the next few weeks as more and more people find themselves out of work and looking for resources to help.
Unemployment numbers in the United States have hit historic highs during the shutdown with more than 14 million Americans seeking unemployment since mid-march.
One industry hit hard by the stay home, stay healthy restrictions as been construction.
"We are working with the Governor's office to find ways to open construction back up," Cheryl Stewart from the Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors said. "We do feel we can do it safely if we have the right measures in place. We think we'll be one of the industries leading the way when we get back to work."
Steward said of the approximately 11,000 construction workers in the AGC, around 70 percent are currently out of a job while the quarantine continues. Washington is just one of four states where construction has been deemed non-essential during the shutdown. Many projects, like the North/South freeway and the I-90 interchange by Medical Lake are on hold until restrictions are lifted.
"With the rest of the country considering construction essential, I do think we'll get back to work in Washington within the next month or so," Stewart said. "We are working on ways to ramp that back up. We all of the sudden just can't open every project in one day."
Until restrictions are lifted, those hit hardest by the stay-at-home orders like food, construction, retail and manufacturing are left filing for unemployment, which has seen a slight decrease over the past week with 170,063 claims filed last week in Washington, but that is still seven times more than the peak week of the 2008/2009 recession.
In Washington alone, the Employment Security Department paid out nearly $80 million to Washington residents and since March 16, nearly $150 million in total for COVID-19 related job losses.
In addition to unemployment, stimulus checks are expected to go out as early as Thursday. The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.
Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which what you report on your taxes, is under $150,000.
Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.
As the situation with COVID-19 develops in the United States, if you find yourself struggling to provide food for your family, here is a list of resources you can reach out to locally who might be able to help.
