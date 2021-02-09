SPOKANE, Wash. - Janet asked this question: If I'm able to get an appointment at the mass vaccination site, will I be able to schedule my second shot at the same time?
CHAS Health said they will have both instructions on how to book your second dose, and staff available to help with scheduling the second dose.
Important reminder: Vaccine brands are not interchangeable. If your first dose is a Pfizer vaccine, that's what your second dose should be. To make sure this happens, you're encouraged to get your second dose from the same place you get your first dose.
