SPOKANE, Wash. - Beatrice reached out to KHQ with this question: When signing up for a vaccine appointment, can I make two appointments at the same time? Or, will I have to get back online to make a second appointment. Both my mother and I are eligible for the vaccine.
CHAS Health said yes, you can. Patients can select two different appointment times with a single account.
After creating your account and securing both appointments, the patient should see two appointment times and should receive two confirmation emails.
But, important to note: When you go to the Spokane Arena, you'll both need to arrive together.
Remember: It's always important to go back into your portal after you've made your appointment and check and make sure it's confirmed.
