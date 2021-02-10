SPOKANE, Wash. - We received this question from Sherry: Would a 101-year-old, 90 pound woman get the same COVID-19 vaccine dosage as 200 pound man?
We reached out to Washington State University's (WSU) Health and Sciences Spokane campus for help with this question.
Kay Olsen, a registered nurse working as a teacher's assistant, gave us this answer: Vaccines work differently than medication. In many cases, the same dose can be used on many different populations (meaning age or weight). For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the doses are the same regardless of age and size of the patient.
