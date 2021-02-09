SPOKANE, Wash. - Appointments for the third week of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Spokane Arena open on Tuesday and it's no secret that people have been struggling to get appointments.
Bobby Larson reached out to KHQ with this question: I'm having a tough time scheduling an appointment, how and where do I go about this?
Starting on Tuesday at 5 p.m., the CHAS Health website will go live and you'll have a chance to get an appointment.
CHAS Health closes its booking appointments window on its website when all appointments for the week are booked.
This is what you'll see if appointments are booked up: “Currently, the COVID vaccine schedule is full for the Spokane Arena vaccination location. Vaccine appointments are opened based on vaccine availability. The vaccine appointment schedule will reopen on Tuesday, February 9 at 5 p.m.”
The Spokane Regional Health District said the goal is to eventually vaccinate 5,000 people each day.
Do you have a vaccine related question you want me to answer? Click here and fill out the question sheet.