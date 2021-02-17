SPOKANE, Wash. - As we move into the fourth week of vaccinations at the Spokane Arena, we've been talking a lot about how people haven't been able to get an appointment. But, what happens if somebody doesn't show up for an appointment that they do get?
CHAS Health couldn't comment on the appointments that were canceled, or appointments where people no-showed, but there is a procedure in place to make sure vaccines don't get thrown away.
Chief Administrative Officer for CHAS Health said if you choose to not show up for your appointment, or you have to cancel, the vaccination doesn't go to waste.
Right now, it's protocol that if somebody doesn't show up, volunteers who meet the phasing criteria get the vaccine.
Charvet said there has been no vaccines waster at the Spokane Arena. She said if for any reason vaccines that are left over, they can be given to a volunteer or be rolled over into the following week's allotment.