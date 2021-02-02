SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary sent us an email on the KHQ website asking this question: “Received my 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine on January 25th. How do I know what clinics are using Pfizer so I can schedule my second shot?”
So, we reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) with Mary’s question and asked them on her behalf.
The answer: SRHD said they're strongly encouraging people to get their second dose at the same place they got their first dose at. Their reason because about three weeks after provides receive their initial dose allocation, they start to get their second dose allocation. SRHD said they want to make sure whoever they vaccinate with dose one will be able to get dose two.
“In theory, a person would go to the same place to get their second dose because that site has the allocation,” SRHD said via email.
SRHD also adding there are not many Pfizer vaccine providers here in Spokane County because of the storage limitations like the sub-zero freezer.