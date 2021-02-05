SPOKANE, Wash. - With more and more people getting vaccinated at Spokane’s mass vaccination site, there is concern that there will come a time when the clinic is only doing second doses, not first doses.
We reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) and they said they'll always have access to the first dose and that when appointments become available, you'll always be able to book your first appointment at the mass vaccination site.
There has also been questions like: "If 3,000 people are being vaccinated a week, would we get to a point where just 3,000 people are being vaccinated with a second dose, and no new vaccinations are being done?"
Well, to understand the answer you have to know this: First and second doses are ordered separately. So, when the second dose appointments start, CHAS Health will order the number of second doses needed to fulfill the appointments, as well as the amount needed for continued first doses.
SRHD said ideally, this would mean that we would still receive 3,000 to 4,000 first doses and an additional supply for those who are in need of their second dose.
Both CHAS Health and SRHD say you should get your second dose where you got your first dose, because orders are specifically made to facilitate second doses.