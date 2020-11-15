Association of Washington Business releases statement on new COVID-19 restrictions

Kris Johnson, President of the Association of Washington Business, released a statement following the announcement of newly imposed COVID-19 restrictions which reads as followed:
“AWB joins with the governor in calling on Washingtonians to make responsible decisions at home to slow the spread of the virus. Employers have been doing their part over the last eight months to keep employees and the public safe, whether it’s manufacturing much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE), adapting to work-from-home, joining public health officials in promoting the use of face masks, altering employee work schedules, investing in PPE, supporting employees as they care for children, or adopting new safety protocols. Employers have not only adapted; they have led the way. At this critical moment, it’s imperative that all Washingtonians do their part — at work and home.
“Although the current spike in Covid-19 cases is largely the result of private social gatherings, the new restrictions will deal another significant setback to businesses that are struggling to survive following the shutdown this spring. We need to find a way to knock down this virus without closing more businesses and putting more employees out of work.
“Recent news about vaccine development is encouraging, but we fear the restrictions announced today will cause more businesses to close their doors before a vaccine can be deployed. This only makes the need for both state and federal aid more urgent.
“We all play an important role in beating this virus, getting our children back in school and rebuilding the economy.”
