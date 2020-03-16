Washington state remains at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States with the number of confirmed cases continuing to rise.
Back on Wednesday, March 4, Washington only had a total of 39 confirmed coronavirus cases. As of Monday, March 16, that number had grown to 904 - an increase of more than 2000%.
In order to keep track of that growth, KHQ has created a chart tracking the number of cases in the state since the outbreak began picking up speed earlier this month.
You can view this chart here:
State and federal leaders have referenced the steep bell curve that arises from the spread of a virus like COVID-19 and the importance of preventative measures like canceling events to prevent its growth, and "flatten the curve."
"What we want to do is both slow the onset of illness and slow the impact and lessen the impact," Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz is quoted by our news partners with The Spokesman-Review as saying.
KHQ will continue to monitor the number of coronavirus cases that have been confirmed in the state and update this chart with new information as it becomes available.
