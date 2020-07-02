SPOKANE, Wash. - An attendee of a recent Church of Planned Parenthood protest has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a post by Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, the organization was recently notified of the case. The Spokane Regional Health District informed them that the person who tested positive attended the anti-abortion protest on Tuesday, June 23 outside the Spokane Health Center.
The attendee was reported to be symptomatic at the time of the event.
Planned Parenthood said that no staff or patients engaged or were near the protesters during the event. However, others who were in attendance are encouraged to know the symptoms of the virus and steps they should take to protect themselves.
