Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced that his office is investigating price gouging.
In a Twitter post Wednesday, March 4, Ferguson wrote, "My office is investigating price gouging in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency. We do not identify the targets of our investigations, but we are taking formal investigative actions. If you see price gouging, file a complaint with my office.
Those complaints can be submitted HERE, through the Office of the Attorney General website.
