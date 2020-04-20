COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is addressing some false information circulating on social media regarding reported suicides.
The KCSO says multiple posts have caused quite a stir over the weekend, with some stating there had been 73 suicides in Kootenai County over the last six weeks. Later that post was updated to reflect suicide attempts.
These posts referenced the KCSO as a source, but the Sheriff's Office says the information is misleading and not correct.
The factual information is that from March 1-April 16, 2020, they had 73 dispatched calls for services relating to self-harm.
"These calls don’t always imply an active suicide threat," the KCSO said. "They can encapsulate a multitude of areas to include: a concerned citizen calling on the behalf of another, possible protective custody requests, and others seeking resources relating to mental health concerns involving themselves or other individuals."
The Sheriff's Office says of the 73 total calls, 33 percent were taken into protective custody, and only two of the calls involved deputies responding to a confirmed suicide.
Comparatively, the KCSO received 73 calls in the same time period in 2019 and 71 in 2018. 38 percent of the calls in 2019 were taken into protective custody, and 65 percent in 2018.
"Unfortunately, during this time there has been an increase in misinformation which has made its way onto social media platforms," the KCSO said.
"We ask that you research and confirm information before sharing it."
You are not alone. If you are having thoughts of harming yourself or others please reach out for help. Below are phone numbers that can provide assistance.
- Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357, which is available 24 hours a day.
- Veteran’s Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 then Press 1. Also you can text a message to 838255 or chat online at https://activeheroes.org
- Northern Idaho Crisis Center 208-947-5595 or the Text the word START to 741741
- Idaho Crisis Hotline 1-888-330-3010, the number is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm.
