SPOKANE, Wash. - The Avista Foundation will be providing over $200,000 in donations to local United Way agencies and food pantries.
“Various organizations that provide food and other services are seeing a growing demand beyond what they would normally see this time of year,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “We want to respond as quickly as possible to help meet these most pressing needs.”
The foundation approved another round of grants for these agencies due to the demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations will include $129,000 to United Way agencies in the area and $100,000 across 45 food pantries in Avista's service territory.
Agencies have also experienced unforeseen operating costs including sanitation and personal protective equipment (PPE).
“Current circumstances have made it even more difficult for a growing number of families to meet their basic need for food,” said Lisa Stoddard, executive director of Community Action Partnership in Lewiston, Idaho. “Food bank resources are stretched to their limits, and we are so grateful to Avista, one of our greatest supporters and most valuable community partners, for stepping up and making a donation that will help us address this need.”
The Avista Foundation, a separate non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., has made grants totaling over $6.5 million since its establishment in 2002. The foundation doesn't receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
