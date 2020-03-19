SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities is warning that scammers are targeting utility customers at a high rate.
According to Avista, scammers are spoofing phone numbers, which could lead to Avista showing up on people's caller IDs. The scammers are impersonating Avista representatives and asking for immediate payment to avoid disconnection.
Avista is warning customers that this is not them. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, all utility disconnects in Washington, Idaho and Oregon have been stopped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.