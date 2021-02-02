So you've received your COVID-19 vaccine and the card the proves you are vaccinated, but officials said do not share a photo of the card on social media.
According to the Better Business Bureau, sharing a photo of your vaccination card puts you at risk to have your identity stolen and can help scammers create phony versions.
COVID-19 vaccination cards include your full name, birthday, and information about where you received your vaccine.
Scammers in the United Kingdom were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok.
The BBB said it is only a matter of time until the same scam hits the United States.
The BBB recommends sharing a photo of your vaccination stick instead.