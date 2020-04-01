Jeffree Star

Courtesy Jeffree Star via Twitter 

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the country, public figures are stepping up and donating money to organizations who are fighting on the front lines, and one public figure started sending money to fans over Twitter. 

On Wednesday, beauty guru, YouTuber, and business owner, Jeffree Star, was trending number one on Twitter because he tweeted, "I’m gonna give away $5,000 to 3 random people who retweets this and follows me! Quarantine is lasting way longer than expected and I wanna keep helping out. Love you guys." 

After Star sent out the first tweet, fans began to tweet him pictures of empty fridges and heart breaking stores about battling court costs, paying rent and losing their jobs. 

Star sent mother, Jamie Wilson, $1,500 after she tweeted a photo of an empty fridge and said she needs help feeding her kids. 

Star sent her money and Wilson then posted a photo of a grocery store receipt thanking him.  

Have you seen an amazing act of kindness? Email us at Q6news@khq.com 

Tags