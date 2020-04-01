As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the country, public figures are stepping up and donating money to organizations who are fighting on the front lines, and one public figure started sending money to fans over Twitter.
On Wednesday, beauty guru, YouTuber, and business owner, Jeffree Star, was trending number one on Twitter because he tweeted, "I’m gonna give away $5,000 to 3 random people who retweets this and follows me! Quarantine is lasting way longer than expected and I wanna keep helping out. Love you guys."
If anyone is mad that I’m giving away MY money, you have a lot of soul-searching to do… My family and I have donated millions of dollars privately, and I’ve helped every single person in my life. I love giving back, if that offends anyone, can’t relate 💖— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 1, 2020
After Star sent out the first tweet, fans began to tweet him pictures of empty fridges and heart breaking stores about battling court costs, paying rent and losing their jobs.
Star sent mother, Jamie Wilson, $1,500 after she tweeted a photo of an empty fridge and said she needs help feeding her kids.
Please jeffree i need help feeding my kids one is special needs $lovenmykids15 pic.twitter.com/Cilhh3807U— Jamie Wilson (@Sleepymommy2016) April 1, 2020
Star sent her money and Wilson then posted a photo of a grocery store receipt thanking him.
Thank you so very much I was able to get groceries for my kids God-bless you thank you so so much @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/tK8dXUYQDs— Jamie Wilson (@Sleepymommy2016) April 2, 2020
