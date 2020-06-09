BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho - The Benewah County Sheriff's Office says a deputy is undergoing multiple tests for COVID-19 after possibly being exposed to the virus during a traffic stop.
According to the BCSO, the deputy was sent to a clinic in Plummer Monday after he had been in contact with a man during a traffic stop Sunday whose wife had tested positive for COVID-19. Those test results from Plummer came back positive.
After recommendation from a St. Maries Ambulance worker, the deputy was sent to Benewah Community Hospital for a second test, which came back negative.
Health officials have advised the deputy to quarantine at least until the results come back from a third test, as results vary from 3-5 days for return.
Any close contacts to the deputy including friends, his girlfriend and the man from the traffic stop have all tested negative for the virus.
"On the contrary to popular belief, the Sheriff’s Office does NOT have a Deputy that tested positive for COVID-19 and is still working," the Benewah County Sheriff's Office said in a post.
As of Monday, June 8, the Panhandle Health District was reporting seven total confirmed coronavirus cases out of Benewah County. Most of the 106 confirmed cases in the Panhandle district have been in Kootenai County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.