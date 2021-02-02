"Anytime you give out personal information on any platform, especially social media, you are opening yourself up to identity theft because that card lists your name, your birthday, also lists where you got the vaccine so it gives them an idea of the area you are located," Better Business Bureau's PR manager, Roseann Freitas said.
The BBB says scammers don't need a lot to become a problem.
They can take something as innocent as your name and birthday and find your social security number on the dark web.
The Better Business Bureau also says scammers try to prey on emotion.
Right now, they've been targeting those looking to jump the queue for a vaccine, offering to put them at the front of the line, for a price.
"This is a free vaccine they are not going to have to pay for it and really the best resource is to look to the state and how they are rolling out the vaccine. No one is able to pay to get to the front of the line so just be careful of any incoming calls asking for personal information or payment to get you to the front of that vaccine line as well," added Frietas.
The BBB says knowing your location helps scammers disguise themselves as someone you might know or trust.
"They can pretend that they are the state, they are your doctor, they can pretend to be all these different experts but the best thing to do is contact your doctor or go to the states website itself," the Better Business Bureau said.
So how can you still share that you received your vaccine on your social media? The BBB says there are plenty of ways without putting your information at risk.
"A lot of them are getting stickers, so they can post that sticker. Some of the social media platforms have frame that they can put around another picture- or one idea was to take the picture of where you go the shot," Frietas said.
If you have any questions regarding getting your vaccine appointment set up you can call your local provider or click here .