SPOKANE, Wash. - As the stay-home orders continue, many have taken the opportunity to adopt a new, furry family member. But the Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers are targeting would-be pet owners.
According to the BBB, some scammers advertise online for animals that don't exist and are never shipped. They'll ask for the money for the animal up front, or make excuses as to why buyers can't see the pet in person first.
In order to keep people safe as they search for new pets, the BBB is offering these tips for avoiding scammers:
Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person. If that isn't possible, conduct an internet search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, its likely is a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials, to see if the seller copied it from another website.
- Avoid wiring money, or using a cash app or gift card. These payment methods offer no recourse and no way to get your money back if you are the victim of a fraud. Fraudsters may claim to accept credit cards, but may steal your credit card information to use it in other scams or inform you that payment didn’t go through and request the payment via wire service or gift cards.
- Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting. If a purebred dog is advertised for free or at a deeply discounted price, and then other payment is required for services like vaccination or shipping, it could be a fraudulent offer.
- Consider reaching out to a local animal shelter. Especially during this time of quarantine, many shelters are looking for fosters to help relieve the animal's stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities. Humane Society of the United States refers consumers to local shelters.
