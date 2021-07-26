The Commissioner of the Big Sky Conference announced Monday that officials are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said there will not be a league-wide mandate at this time but it is strongly encouraged.
"We will not make up games this year. We do not have room in the schedule so it will be a forfeit, and it would break my heart to see that happen. We need our players’ help here to keep a safe and healthy locker room," Wistrcill said.
The Big Sky Conference is seeing a roughly 30% vaccination rate. Wistrcill wants that number increased to 80% or 85%.