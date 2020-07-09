In case health officials haven’t been convincing when suggesting you wear a mask or face covering in public, perhaps a certain beloved science enthusiast might?
Bill Nye the Science Guy took to TikTok Wednesday night, giving one of his iconic "Consider the Following" segments on the topic of masks during the pandemic and how they can prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Why do people in the scientific community want you to wear a face mask when you're out in public?" Nye pondered. "Well please, consider the following." (NOSTALGIA ANYONE?)
In the two videos, Bill Nye explains how face masks can prevent particles from getting into the air and into other people's respiratory system, then demonstrates the effectiveness of different face coverings in blocking the movement of air.
Nye attempts to blow out a candle using a scarf (not effective), cloth mask (effective) and N-95 mask (very effective).
"If you're wearing [a cloth mask], you are protecting yourselves and those around you," Nye said.
After straying away from his usual kid-friendly and lightheartedness giving some tough love last year regarding climate change, he gave a similar tone in his main message of the video.
"So, the reason we want you to wear a mask: is to protect you, sure. But the main reason we want you to wear a mask: is to protect me - from you - and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system!," Nye said loud and emphatically. "Everybody, this is a matter literally of life and death. And when I use the word 'literally,' I mean literally a matter of life and death."
"So when you're out in public, please wear a mask."
Several states including Washington have mandated wearing masks in indoor public spaces or when outdoors and unable to maintain social distance.
