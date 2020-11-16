SPOKANE, Wash. -- With new restrictions taking effect in Washington this week, many are finding themselves once again scrambling to secure unemployment benefits. The Employment Security Department says they are prepared handle a surge in claims.
“The Employment Security Department stands ready to assist any affected Washington workers while we all strive to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," a statement from Employment Security Department Commissioner, Suzi LeVine stated. "Whether customers need to restart their claim or are coming to us for the first time, all the information they need can be found at esd.wa.gov. While there will always be new challenges to address, we have learned much throughout this crisis that will help in the weeks and months ahead. We have updated our information, increased our staff, clarified claimant questions and upgraded our technology to handle this demand.”
Washington residents who will be filing say they sure hope that is the case.
"Bills alone are stressful... let alone everything else," Colin Morin said. "It's just hard."
Morin has earned a paycheck working as a kitchen manager for the past few years. He says his restaurant tried to push through during previous restrictions and adapt the best they could.
"The type of food we serve just doesn't travel super well," he said. "We're more focused on fine dining."
Morin says his experience with unemployment in the Spring was a challenging one.
"It was a nightmare trying to get (in touch) with someone," he said. "It was such a pain. There was so much back-up."
But he says he did eventually get it sorted out. He says if this is your first time trying to navigate the process, his best advice is to do it quickly.
"Definitely start now," he said.
He also advises utilizing the website whenever possible instead of trying to reach someone by phone.
ESD provided the following link for anyone navigating the process: https://esd.wa.gov/unemployment/tips
